Stranded hiker rescued by Salt Lake County Sheriff SAR crews

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, May 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team responded Sunday to save a stranded hiker who found themselves on the wrong side of a rushing stream.

Crews were called out at about 5:23 p.m. to the south side of the Little Cottonwood River, near Tanners Flat, in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

“Three teams were deployed: two ground teams set up a Tyrolean traverse, while the third team began hiking around via Red Pine — to intercept the patient if the guiding line was unsuccessful,” says a statement shared by SAR rescuers .

“The two rope teams were able to communicate with the patient (even though hearing was greatly diminished over the sound of the rushing water). The patient was successfully picked up from the far side of the river and brought to the north side, where they were assessed and released.”

All teams were off the mountain by 8:15 p.m., the statement says.

“Snow melt increases throughout the day, resulting in higher water levels by the afternoon/evening. Ensure to plan accordingly and know where the safe and appropriate crossing points are in LCC, BCC, Bell’s Canyon, etc. Know your route, bring the essentials, and pack accordingly.”

The team also urged hikers to “Never hesitate to call 911 if you have an emergency in the backcountry. The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team is a free service made up of more than 30 volunteers who are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”