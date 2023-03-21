Strong snowpack increases risks from flooding, Utah Division of Water Resources says

SALT LAKE CITY (Mar. 21, 2023) – Utah’s snowpack is holding strong and making steady gains as we reach the time of year when our snowpack typically peaks.

Although that’s good news for Utah’s water supply, it may cause flooding, says a statement issued Tuesday by the Utah Division of Water Resources. The state is working closely with counties and cities to mitigate the risk of flooding, it adds.

“We want a gradual melt off during the spring that will not overwhelm our rivers and streams,” Candice Hasenyager, director of the Division of Water Resources, said. “The way our snowpack melts is something our division and the Utah Division of Emergency Management is monitoring closely.”

Last month was one of the snowiest recorded Februarys in the state of Utah. Even though the freezing temperatures have been frustrating for some, this amount of water is significant for our dry state. In October of last year, 96% of

Utah was in a severe drought. Today, that number is only 39%.

“We have a chance to take full advantage of this year’s snowpack by taking steps to be drought resilient,” Hasenyager said. “If you’re a farmer, check out the Agricultural Optimization Program and if you’re a resident, look for tips and tricks on SlowtheFlow.org. All the water provided by mother nature means we don’t need to irrigate as much to make things grow.”

At-a-glance highlights: