Strong winds reignite Kane County wildfire near Bryce Canyon National Park

KANE COUNTY, Utah, June 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — State fire officials say strong winds have reignited a wildfire that has burned an estimated 600-700 acres in Kane County near Bryce Canyon National Park.

The Left Fork Fire was first reported May 9 roughly 6.5 miles of Rainbow Point in the Dixie National Forest. As of 3 p.m. Sunday, the fire was moving northeast and burning in difficult terrain, state fire officials said.

“Extreme weather conditions continue to hamper firefighting,” state fire officials tweeted. “The fire is 10% contained.”

No structures are at risk, fire officials said. The cause of the wildfire remains under investigation.