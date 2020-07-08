Structure damaged, evacuations ordered after new wildfire breaks out in Mammoth

MAMMOTH, Utah, July 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are responding to a new wildfire start early Wednesday afternoon.

“Resources responding to a new start in Mammoth, south of Eureka,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info. “Structures threatened and evacuations ordered.”

The new start is called the Mammoth Fire, the tweet said.

“Fire resources are on scene and engaged,” the tweet added. “One structure has been damaged. The fire is estimated at five acres.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Mammoth is an unincorporated community in northeastern Juab County.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.