Structure fire in Hooper challenges 3 fire departments

HOOPER, Utah, June 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Three fire departments battled high winds Friday to control a fire in a Hooper.

The Weber Fire District, Roy City Fire, and Clinton City Fire were dispatched to a structure fire in the vicinity of 4300 South and 5500 West, Hooper, at 4 p.m., according to a Weber Fire press release.

“Upon arrival, the crews were faced with moderate smoke and high winds. Due to certain conditions there were some challenges to gain control of the fire.

“Fortunately, all occupants were able to evacuate safely, and there were no reported injuries. Currently, arrangements are being made to relocate them.”

The fire was determined to have originated from illegal electrical wiring.

“The Weber Fire District would like to emphasize the importance of hiring a licensed professional and obtaining all necessary permits when dealing with electrical work.”

Officials in the 6 p.m. post on social media also asked for caution and patience from residents and passersby as crews work to mop up at the fire scene.