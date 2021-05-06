Structure fire in Ogden causes $75K in damages

OGDEN, Utah, May 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A structure fire in Ogden Thursday morning caused approximately $75,000 in damages, officials said.

“Fire crews responded to a fire at a residential structure located at 250 Van Buren Ave. at

approximately 8:42 a.m.,” said a news release from Ogden City Fire Department. “The calling party reported fire in the basement of the structure.”

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the basement. Crews quickly mitigated fire conditions; the blaze was confined to a basement bathroom, the news release said.

“All occupants self-evacuated, the family dog was rescued by fire personnel, alive and well,” the news release said. “There were no injuries associated with this incident.”

Damage is estimated at $75,000 at this time.

Seventeen firefighters from Ogden City and Northview Fire Departments responded with three engines, one ladder truck, one rescue truck, one ambulance, and the battalion chief.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

