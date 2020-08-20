Structure threatened after new wildfire start in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — One structure is threatened after a new wildfire start in Box Elder County Thursday afternoon.

“Resources are responding to the #GoldmanFire located near Rosette in Box Elder County,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info at 2:30 p.m. “The fire is estimated at five acres and growing.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Rosette is an unincorporated ranching community west of Tremonton.

