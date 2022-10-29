Stubborn fire continues to burn at Sugar House construction site

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. Oct. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The news doesn’t get any better with the Sugar House fire as officials Friday said demolition meant to finally douse stubborn hot spots will continue through the weekend.

The fire that started Tuesday just before midnight destroyed a 7-story, under-construction apartment building at 1040 E. 2220 S. Fire crews have to demolish what’s left standing and lingering smoke, fumes and collapse fears has kept nearby resident evacuations and business closures in effect ever since.

“Sugar House Fire Update #4,” reads a 5:17 p.m. Salt Lake City Fire Department twitter post. “Demolition will continue until midnight and through the weekend Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. All previous updates are in effect.”

That includes links newly set up monitoring air quality at the site by the Salt Lake County Health Department at slco.org/health/air-quality/map. “Next update Saturday afternoon.”

The notices from the fire department can be followed at slcfire.com or slc.gov/fire.

An 11:02 a.m. Friday update said Highland Drive between 2100 S. and Sugarmont Ave. remains closed. “McClelland Street has reopened. All businesses north of and including Standard Optical, and all on the east side of Highland Drive are open. Zions Bank is open. West parking access to the VUE and Sugarmont apartments is now available.”

A Thursday update noted: The Red Cross shelter was not utilized last night so it was shut down at 8 a.m. this morning. If assistance is needed, those affected can call 1-800-REDCROSS for help.

A Wednesday update advised: If residents or community members observe debris that has landed on property, please practice caution prior to handling any objects. Don respiratory protection (an N95 or better mask) and gloves; include other personal protective equipment (PPE) if needed.

Soak debris or ash with a garden hose or other appropriate water supply to ensure that the debris is fully extinguished and does not pose further fire risk. Once extinguished, collect debris and place it in an exterior trash receptacle. Any trash receptacle that contains fire debris should be located away from the house or other structure in the event of a possible fire rekindle.

“The fire scene will continue to generate smoke. Residents who have respiratory concerns or others who are at high-risk of smoke contamination should consider relocating.

“Those high-risk individuals who are unable to or uninterested in relocating should don respiratory protection (N95 or better mask).

“All residents should ensure windows and doors are closed until the smoke subsides.”