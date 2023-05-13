Stubborn SLC house fire keeps firefighters hopping

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 12, 2023 — An evasive house fire kept firefighters busy for almost five hours Friday as flames kept moving in new directions.

No injuries resulted and no one was inside when the blaze broke out at 1903 S. 1700 E, at 1:32 p.m., Salt Lake City Fire Capt. Shaun Mumedy said.

“It was a tricky little attic fire,” he said, in that it kept moving around inside walls and finding other voids in the upper area of the structure.

The blaze was essentially controlled by 3 p.m., but crews were kept busy with the mischievous fire for another 2-3 hours or more chasing down hot spots erupting in new places in the attic.

“Fingers” of fire kept moving, he said, requiring firefighters to destroy walls to get at the new interior blazes that kept turning up.