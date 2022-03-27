Stubborn Spanish Fork fire reignites

SPANISH FORK, Utah, March 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A stubborn fire in the Lake Short area of Utah County has reignited, and firefighters from multiple agencies returned to the site where the fire was believed to be fully knocked down on Saturday.

“We are back out on the lakeshore fire,” says Sunday a post from the Utah County Fire Marshall.

“We have lost one outbuilding and others are threatened, as well as farm equipment. Spanish Fork, Payson, Salem, Mapleton all working on property protection.”

The fire was originally reported on Saturday when a land owner attempting to burn weeds in a ditch lost control of the fire, which ignited a nearby hay barn. An estimated 300 tons of hay fueled the fire.

“Slow progress on this Lakeshore Fire. Spanish Fork, Salem, Woodland Hills, Payson and Mapleton Fire Depts’ putting in a lot of work,” says a Saturday post from the Utah County Fire Marshal. “Also thanks to Glen Hone Construction for the use of the Loader and operator.”

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office also posted Saturday after the fire began.

“Around 2:15 this afternoon, a landowner was burning ditches in the Lakeshore area west of Spanish Fork when wind picked up and started nearby hay and the hay barn on fire,” the Utah County Sheriff’s Department post says.

“Spanish Fork Fire Department responded and put the fire out and is working on cleanup.”

The department also shared the barn of the Saturday barn fire, which appears below.