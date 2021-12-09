Student airlifted to hospital after fight at Stansbury High School

STANSBURY PARK, Utah, Dec. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A student was airlifted to an area hospital after a fight which happened at Stansbury High School last Thursday.

“There was a student injured after school hours last week at Stansbury High School and the emergency management team recommended the student be Life Flighted to Salt Lake City for additional medical care,” according to a statement released by the Tooele County School District.

“Thankfully, the student’s parent reported they were doing well and returned home the same night.”

Tooele County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Eli Wayman told Gephardt Daily an investigation into the incident is underway and no further information is being provided at this time.

Gephardt Daily has reached out to Stansbury High School administrators for comment.

We will have more on this story as information becomes available.