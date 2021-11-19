Student arrested after bringing gun to Valley Junior High in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A student was arrested Friday morning after allegedly bringing a gun to Valley Junior High at 4195 S. 3200 West in West Valley City.

A letter sent to parents and families said: “We wanted to notify you regarding an incident that occurred this morning after school was in session. We received multiple reports from students that a fellow student had a weapon. Administration and police were quickly able to take the student and weapon into custody without incident.”

The letter says no threats were made against students or the school and no lockdown protocol was initiated as the individual was already in custody when the weapon was located.

The student has been removed from campus and is facing criminal and administrative action. School is proceeding as normal.

“Your child’s safety is our primary concern and we are grateful to the students who reported this and for the prompt response by the administration and Granite Police that resolved the issue so quickly,” the letter added.

“As a reminder, please continue to discuss with your students their ability to report unsafe behavior anonymously through the SafeUT app or by text to 801-664-2929. Thank you for your patience and support as we work to keep out students and staff safe.”