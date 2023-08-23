Student pilot, instructor uninjured after small plane crash in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah County Sheriff official has shared more information after a minor plane crash Wednesday morning.

The call came to emergency dispatch at about 8:40 a.m. Deputies responded to the south part of Cedar Valley, near Allen’s Ranch Road, says a tweet from Sgt. Spencer Cannon, UCSO.

“A small plane with an instructor pilot and student lost power while flying over the south end of Cedar Valley,” Cannon tweeted.

“They were reportedly practicing engine failure drills when they had an actual engine failure. Neither was injured. The plane sustained minor damage.”

Photo Utah County Sheriff

