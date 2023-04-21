Successful emergency landing on Elko street

ELKO, Nevada, April 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A small aircraft had to use an Elko street for an emergency landing Thursday.

“At approximately 6:19 a.m. on April, 20, 2023, deputies were dispatched to Lupine Street for a report of an aircraft that had to make an emergency landing,” according to a press release on social media by the Elko County sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies found the small two-seat aircraft had landed on the roadway. “The aircraft had a mechanical failure and needed to make an emergency landing. The pilot was able to safely land the plane and was uninjured in the process.”

Damage to the aircraft appeared minor as well.