Sugar House Park reopens, for now, after flood water recedes

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Sugar House Park reopened Sunday after a minor flood from spring runoff closed the park Saturday.

“Pictures from Sugar House Park this morning, 4/16/23,” says a post from Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation. “We love seeing everyone back at the park!”

The pedestrian and bike lanes that weren’t visible Saturday “are back with modifications because of the water that continues to penetrate the roadway,” the news release says.

“The receding water level made much of the debris (tree limbs, silt, logs, etc) visible and are a great reminder of why it’s important to not access the water when the levels rise, even a few inches.”

Parks and Recreation delivered the good news with one caveat:

“REMINDER: This is a fluid situation, literally. Park access can and will change as the water situation changes.”