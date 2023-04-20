Sugar House Park to close to vehicles for a week for flood mitigation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Sugar House Park will be closing to vehicles for a week for flood control measures. And officials worry about manhole covers.

The park will be closing to vehicles Saturday morning for the Salt Lake City Marathon, and will remain closed for a week thereafter, Salt Lake City Emergency Management has announced.

“Ongoing controlled releases from Mountain Dell and Little Dell Reservoirs will result in additional temporary closures to vehicles at Sugar House Park,” officials explained on social media.

“The controlled releases are proactive, intentional measures by Salt Lake City Public Utilities to maintain runoff capacity ahead of Parley’s Creek “peak” runoff.

“Released water feeds into the creek and then into the pond and detention basin at Sugar House Park. The increased water in the park frequently results in the roadway being covered and, subsequently, makes it unsafe for vehicular traffic.”

Sugar House Park will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic for the marathon, beginning Saturday, April 22 at 5 AM, according to the press release, and will remain temporarily closed to vehicular traffic after the marathon so that ongoing controlled releases can be conducted.

“The estimated time frame for the temporary closure is one week. People and groups with field or pavilion reservations can still the park by foot.”

The post noted that Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation has several parks that, like Sugar House Park, act as detention basins: Creekside Regional Park, Ben Franklin (Scott Ave) Park, and Wheeler Historic Farm. Detention basins temporarily hold water and are part of long-standing plans to mitigate and lessen the impacts of spring runoff.

Officials also urged caution around manhole covers.

“Due to increased water pressure flowing underground, there MAY be potential for manhole covers to become displaced. “If you see a displaced manhole cover, please be careful walking and do not drive over them. You can report these by calling Public Utilities 24 hour hotline at 801-483-6700.”