Sugarhouse shooting outside Walgreens leaves 18-year-old in extremely critical condition

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times in the parking lot of a Sugarhouse Walgreens store early Sunday morning.

More than a dozen units responded to calls for help which came into 911 dispatchers starting at 1:34 a.m.

According to a statement released by the SLCPD PR unit, police arrived to find the gravely wounded teen, and began life-saving efforts until paramedics could take over.

The teen was then transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

Police say they’ve learned there was a fight prior to the shooting, although they have yet to determine if the incidents are connected.

“Witnesses told police the suspect(s) left in a car in an unknown direction,” the SLCPD PR statement says.

“Detectives believe several people witnessed the shooting and left before police arrived. Those people likely have critical information to the timeline of the shooting and are asked to come forward.

“Anyone with information about this case, including photos or video, is asked to call 801-799-3000.”

Gephardt Daily will have updates as the case develops.