Suicide rate increased in U.S., Utah in 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah experienced a nearly 12% increase in the number of residents who died by suicide in 2022 compared to 2021, the Utah Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday.

Last year, 717 Utahns died by suicide, the news release says. Additionally, suicide rates increased throughout the U.S., as reported by the CDC last week.

“This increase in suicide in our state is a call to action for every Utahn,” said Dr. Michelle Hofmann, deputy director of DHHS. “Seek training and know what to do when someone is experiencing a crisis. And when you need help, ask for it: call 988, talk to someone you trust, and get the support you need.”

Getting help when you need it is easier today than it was a year ago, the statement says, in large part due to the Suicide Prevention and Crisis Lifeline, 988, accessible via phone, messaging on a computer or phone, and text message.

SafeUT is available to more people and teens than ever before. Mobile crisis outreach teams (MCOTs) — skilled care teams who respond to individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis — are available everywhere in Utah.

“Utahns are using these resources and getting help,” said Michael Staley, suicide prevention research coordinator with the Utah DHHS. “Still, the increase in suicide rates we experienced in 2022 tells us there is more work to be done. One of those things we need to do most is talk about suicide and make it okay for individuals, especially men, to ask for help when they need it.”

Suicide has been increasing in the U.S. for at least the past 20 years, the news release says. Historical trends show increases in suicide mortality usually occur two years after a major societal event. For example, the U.S. saw a large increase in suicide mortality in 2011 and subsequent years, following the Great Recession, which began in 2008. Now, as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we may be realizing this delayed increase in suicide mortality nationally.

In Utah, suicide counts and rates increased for both males and females in 2022 compared to 2021; however, the increase was slightly greater for males, who already die at a ratio of nearly four males for every female.

“Experts attribute these differences to the type of suicide method used; males tend to use highly lethal means, such as a firearm, whereas females use less lethal methods, providing time for intervention. More access to lethal means in a suicidal crisis strongly increases the likelihood of suicide death,” Staley said.

More information about the data discussed in this release is available in this data update.

There are lots of things you can do to help others who might be at risk for suicide.

Watch : Watch out for signs that the people you care about might be struggling. Let them know you’re there to support them.

: Watch out for signs that the people you care about might be struggling. Let them know you’re there to support them. Ask : Ask directly if they’re thinking about suicide. It won’t make them more likely to attempt it. Research shows that direct, open conversations can actually reduce suicide risk.

: Ask directly if they’re thinking about suicide. It won’t make them more likely to attempt it. Research shows that direct, open conversations can actually reduce suicide risk. Listen : If a friend or loved one tells you they’re thinking about suicide, take them seriously and ask open-ended questions to find out more. Stay calm and listen without judgment.

: If a friend or loved one tells you they’re thinking about suicide, take them seriously and ask open-ended questions to find out more. Stay calm and listen without judgment. Connect: Invite them to seek out professional resources, like the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or a therapist. You can even offer to help them set up an appointment. If you need help caring for a loved one in crisis, you can also reach out to 988 for guidance and support.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you are not alone. Help is available. Please reach out to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, to talk with a trained crisis worker 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.



To learn more visit, https://liveonutah.org/. You can also take the free Live On Playbook training available in English, Spanish, and for veterans and service members. The Playbooks are a series of short, engaging lessons that teach you the most important things that you can do to help prevent suicide.

To read this information in Spanish, continue below:

El número de habitantes de Utah que utilizan los servicios de crisis también ha aumentado

Advertencia: Este artículo analiza el suicidio y la salud mental.

Salt Lake City: Utah experimentó un aumento de casi el 12 % en el número de residentes que murieron por suicidio en 2022 en comparación con 2021. El año pasado, 717 habitantes de Utah se suicidaron. Además, las tasas de suicidio aumentaron en todo Estados Unidos, según informaron los CDC la semana pasada. “Este aumento del suicidio en nuestro estado es un llamado a la acción para todos los habitantes de Utah”. dijo la Dra. Michelle Hofmann, subdirectora del DHHS, “Busque capacitación y aprenda qué hacer cuando alguien esté atravesando una crisis. Y cuando necesite ayuda, pídala: llame al 988, hable con alguien de confianza y obtenga el apoyo que necesita”.

Obtener ayuda cuando la necesita es más fácil hoy que hace un año. Se puede acceder a la Línea de Prevención del Suicido y Crisis 988, por teléfono, mensajes en una computadora o teléfono y mensajes de texto. La aplicación SafeUT está disponible para más personas y adolescentes que nunca. Los equipos móviles de extensión en crisis (MCOT, por sus siglas en inglés), equipos de atención especializada que responden a personas que experimentan una crisis de salud conductual, están disponibles en todas partes de Utah. “Los habitantes de Utah están utilizando estos recursos y obteniendo ayuda. Aun así, el aumento de las tasas de suicidio que experimentamos en 2022 nos dice que queda más trabajo por hacer. Una de las cosas que más debemos hacer es hablar sobre el suicidio y permitir que las personas, especialmente los hombres, pidan ayuda cuando la necesiten”, dijo Michael Staley, coordinador de investigaciones sobre prevención del suicidio del Departamento de Salud y Servicios Humanos de Utah. (DHHS).

El suicidio ha aumentado en Estados Unidos durante al menos los últimos 20 años. Las tendencias históricas muestran que los aumentos en la mortalidad por suicidio generalmente ocurren dos años después de un evento social importante. Por ejemplo, Estados Unidos experimentó un gran aumento en la mortalidad por suicidio en 2011 y años posteriores, luego de la Gran Recesión, que comenzó en 2008. Ahora, a medida que continuamos recuperándonos de la pandemia de COVID-19, es posible que nos estemos dando cuenta de este aumento tardío en la mortalidad por suicidio a nivel nacional.

En Utah, los recuentos y las tasas de suicidio aumentaron tanto para hombres como para mujeres en 2022 en comparación con 2021; sin embargo, el aumento fue ligeramente mayor para los hombres, que ya mueren en una mayor proporción de casi 4 hombres por cada mujer. “Los expertos atribuyen estas diferencias al tipo de método suicida utilizado; los hombres tienden a utilizar medios altamente letales, como un arma de fuego, mientras que las mujeres utilizan métodos menos letales, lo que da tiempo para intervenir. Un mayor acceso a medios letales en una crisis suicida aumenta considerablemente la probabilidad de muerte por suicidio”, dijo Staley.

Más información sobre los datos analizados en este comunicado está disponible en esta actualización de datos.

Hay muchas cosas que puede hacer para ayudar a otras personas que podrían estar en riesgo de suicidio.

Observar : Esté atento a las señales de que sus seres queridos podrían estar pasando apuros. Hágales saber que está ahí para apoyarlos.

: Esté atento a las señales de que sus seres queridos podrían estar pasando apuros. Hágales saber que está ahí para apoyarlos. Preguntar : Pregunte directamente a la persona si está pensando en suicidarse. Esto no hará que sea más probable que lo intenten. Las investigaciones muestran que las conversaciones directas y abiertas en realidad pueden reducir el riesgo de suicidio.

: Pregunte directamente a la persona si está pensando en suicidarse. Esto no hará que sea más probable que lo intenten. Las investigaciones muestran que las conversaciones directas y abiertas en realidad pueden reducir el riesgo de suicidio. Escuchar : Si un amigo o un ser querido le dice que está pensando en suicidarse, tómelo en serio y haga preguntas abiertas para saber más. Mantenga la calma y escuche sin juzgar.

: Si un amigo o un ser querido le dice que está pensando en suicidarse, tómelo en serio y haga preguntas abiertas para saber más. Mantenga la calma y escuche sin juzgar. Conectar: Haga la invitación a buscar recursos profesionales, como la Línea de Prevención del Suicido y Crisis 988. Incluso puede ofrecerse a ayudarlos a programar una cita. Si necesita ayuda para cuidar a un ser querido en crisis, también puede comunicarse con el 988 para obtener orientación y apoyo.

Si usted o alguien que conoce tiene pensamientos suicidas, no está solo. Hay ayuda disponible. Comuníquese con la Línea de Prevención del Suicido y Crisis al 988 para hablar con un trabajador de crisis capacitado las 24 horas del día, los 7 días de la semana.

Para obtener más información, visite https://liveonutah.org/. También puede utilizar la guía de capacitación gratuita Live On Latino disponible en inglés, español y para veteranos y miembros del servicio armado. Estas guías consisten en una serie de lecciones breves y atractivas que le enseñan las cosas más importantes que puede hacer para ayudar a prevenir el suicidio.