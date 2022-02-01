Summit Co. Sheriff IDs Sandy woman killed in hunting accident

“It was a family of three out for the last day of the elk hunt,” Wright said. “The 58-year-old woman, from Salt Lake County, went and got back into a UTV that they had there, with snow tracks on it.

“There was a firearm in the UTV, and one of the hunting rifles, for whatever reason — which is part of what we’re still investigating — the firearm went off and the bullet struck her in the pelvic area.”

A family member rushed to an area where he could get cell phone service, and summoned emergency services, Wright said.

“We sent deputies and medical personnel. They did some life-saving efforts, but unfortunately they didn’t work. She died there before they were able to transport her.”

Wright said the incident appears to be “a very tragic accident.”

Tribute

A GoFundMe page that says it was made to raise funds for Billeter’s funeral offers a tribute. (Gephardt Daily can never guarantee funds will be used as the account states.) The message follows:

“We have lost an amazing woman today. Our hearts go out to the Billeter Family,” it says. “They have lost a wife, mother, grandmother and friend in an accident today.

“Lynette was Lonnie’s high school sweetheart, best friend love of his life; they did everything together. Now it is time to help Lonnie and the family in their time of need to help pay for funeral expenses. People may know Lonnie and Lynette from the hunting community, LDS community or from Lynette teaching in the Canyon School District for many years. Lynette will be very missed.

“She had the biggest heart; you needed a friend. She was there; you needed something made. Lynette would make it. Now it’s time for all of us to step up and help out the Billeter family in a time of need.”