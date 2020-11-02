Summit County Clerk’s Office under quarantine after COVID exposure

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Summit County Clerk’s Office is under quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 exposure.

The office will be under quarantine Monday, Nov. 2 through Friday, Nov. 6, said a Facebook post from Summit County Monday morning.

“Approximately 18,000 ballots were received by the clerk’s office through end of day Friday, Oct. 30 and will be posted Election Night,” the post said. “All ballots that are returned through the mail or to an area drop box will continue to be collected by election volunteers. The clerk’s office will process these additional ballots as soon as staff members are cleared by health officials to safely end quarantine.”

A finalized ballot count will still be available on Nov. 17 for the election canvas official tally of votes, the post said.

“The Summit County Clerk’s Office counts ballots after Election Night each election year,” Summit County Clerk Kent Jones said. “Every ballot cast will be accounted for and included in the election totals.”

The drive-through voting location on Election Day at the Summit County Fairgrounds will remain in operation as previously scheduled. This option is for those who need voting assistance. Anyone who still needs to vote is encouraged to vote by mail or return their ballot to an area drop box. Ballots must be postmarked Monday, Nov. 2 to be counted. Ballot drop boxes will be available at each location until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

For more information, click here or call the clerk’s office 435-336-3204.