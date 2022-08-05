Summit County crews contain spill after tanker truck rolls in Rockport

ROCKPORT, Utah, Aug. 4. 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A tanker truck hauling magnesium chloride rolled in Rockport on Thursday, causing a small spill, Park City fire officials said.

The Park City Fire District responded at 11:15 a.m. to reports of a tanker rollover in Rockport, the district stated on its Facebook page.

“The firefighters were able to contain the spill,” the post states. “Luckily there were no injuries.”

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Summit County Health Department and North Summit Fire District responded to assist with the incident.

Neither the road on which the truck was traveling nor an approximate location of the rollover were provided.