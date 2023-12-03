Summit County deputies investigating rollover crash in snowy conditions

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Deputies are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash in snowy conditions in Summit County.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media about the crash in the area of Parkview Drive and Matterhorn Drive about 10 p.m., asking motorists to avoid the area while crews remove debris and work to reopen the road.

“Please slow down and use extreme caution while driving in this weather,” the post says.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.