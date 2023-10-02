Summit County deputies seize 31 pounds of meth

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Summit County Sheriff deputies made a traffic stop Saturday that turned into a major drug bust.

“On Sept. 30, 2023, SCSO deputies assigned to the Special Enforcement Unit made a traffic stop in the northern area of Summit County,” says a statement released Monday by the department.

“After observing indicators of possible criminal activity, deputies requested the assistance of a SCSO K-9; the K-9 indicated the likely presence of illegal drugs.”

The vehicle was searched, and deputies found and seized approximately 31 pounds of methamphetamine.

Photo Summit County Sheriffs Office

“This type of criminal conduct will not be tolerated in Summit County!,” the department statement says. “We appreciate the professionalism and dedication of our SCSO deputies. Not to mention our fantastic K-9 partners!”