Summit County fire takes most of Francis home

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire devastated a home Thursday morning in Francis at the south end of the county.

“An early morning house fire kept South Summit Fire crews busy this morning,” according to a post Thursday afternoon on the South Summit Fire District’s Facebook page. “Damage was extensive.

“The fire started outside and spread into the attic area through the eaves. When crews arrived the attic area was well involved with fire.

“Fortunately no one was injured. Few things are as devastating to a family as having their home catch on fire.”

The exact cause is unknown at this time, the release said. Photos show the fire somehow, providentially, missed a nursery in the home.

Summit County Sheriff’s dispatch said the fire was reported at 6:30 a.m. in Francis, and the Park City Fire District assisted.