Summit County firefighters save cat from badly burned residence

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, March 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — South Summit Fire crews were summoned to a house fire Saturday morning, and managed to save the only resident still inside, a cat.

Crews responded just after 9 a.m. Saturday.

“Upon arrival, crews found flames coming from the eaves and roof of this home. This fire had a few challenges, access due to narrow and icy roads on a hill. Although a fire hydrant was close it was difficult to hook up because of the snow and ice around and covering it.

“Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the room of origin, although there was heavy smoke damage throughout the house. And a fairly large part of the roof was burned off.”

No residents or firefighters were injured, says the Facebook statement from South Summit Fire Department.

“And, on a more positive note, firefighters were able to find the family’s pet cat, hiding in one of the closets as they were conducting a search of the home.

“Although the cat was not too sure about going with the firefighter at first we were able to convince her that was the best thing to do. Family members were happy to be reunited with her. (A short disclaimer we don’t really know if the cat was a he or a she we didn’t check), but either way, they’re all together again. Stay safe everyone.”