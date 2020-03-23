Summit County health director issues public health orders on gatherings

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, March 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Summit County officials issued further public health orders Monday necessitated by the continuing and immediate threat to public health from the COVID-19 virus.

A news release from Summit County Health Director, Dr. Rich Bullough, and Summit County Attorney, Margaret Olson said the following order is effective immediately:

Gatherings of more than 10 individuals are prohibited. (Does not apply to critical government services or other necessary services such as shelters, residential care providers, grocery stores, convenience stores, or families living in the same household.)

Restrictions and limitations for commercial and residential building and construction work sites.

Restrictions and limitations to hair, nail and tanning salons, physical therapy clinics and services.

Protocols for dental clinical services.

“Every health order we enact is to protect public health in Summit County,” Bullough said. “We are in the fight against COVID-19 for the long haul. Each proactive step we take today saves weeks and months of reactive measures down the road. Our efforts will be magnified by the cooperation of our communities.”

The public health order will be re-evaluated in 14 calendar days but does not currently expire until April 22, the news release said. At that point, the order could be ended, extended or modified. This order adds to a previous mandate on restaurant services that went into effect on March 15. Violations of the most recent public health order are punishable as a class B misdemeanor in Summit County.

“This pandemic will not cure itself overnight, or over the course of a month,” said Summit County Council Chair, Doug Clyde. “We ask the public to aid us in our fight against the spread of COVID-19 by complying with these health orders to their fullest extent. These efforts require diligence and patience from every group in every community in Summit County. One person who thinks the rules don’t apply to them can endanger our vulnerable population and drastically set back our efforts with their irresponsible actions.”

To view the order in its entirety, visit summitcountyhealth.org/coronavirus. At this website, the public can also find frequently asked questions (FAQs) and community resources that are updated regularly as the pandemic situation evolves.

Businesses, employees and members of the general public who have questions or concerns about compliance are encouraged to call the Summit County community concerns line at 435-333-0050.

To learn more about COVID-19, visit coronavirus.utah.gov or call 800-456-7707.