Summit County heath officials say private party likely caused surge in COVID-19 cases

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Summit County Health Department officials said a private party earlier this month likely caused a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“Summit County is seeing a significant increase in new COVID-19 cases,” said a news release on Facebook Thursday evening. “It is understandable that the community is concerned about this spike and the possible associated risk.”

The surge in cases appears to be primarily associated with a private party, where face coverings were not widely used, the news release said. The party occurred in early August, in Park City, and shortly thereafter cases began to increase. Most cases remain in western Summit County, and are in young adults, ages 25-44, officials said.

“While case investigations and contact tracing are ongoing, we can say with confidence that this surge in new cases is not associated with the opening of schools,” the news release added.

“For several weeks, Summit County residents and businesses had successfully kept new COVID-19 cases at low levels. This should be a reminder that the irresponsible actions of a few can place our communities, businesses, residents, and visitors at risk.”

Further updates will be provided as more information comes available, the news release said.