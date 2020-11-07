Summit County homes evacuated as brush fire ignites on Weber Canyon Road

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple agencies are responding to a brush fire late Friday night on Weber Canyon Road, and several homes are being evacuated.

The cause of the fire was a downed power line, Park City Fire District said in a Facebook post at about 11:30 p.m. They gave the location of the blaze as 1995 East Weber Canyon Road.

On scene are Park City, South Summit and North Summit fire districts, Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Summit County EMS, Search and Rescue, and Summit County 3A401.

