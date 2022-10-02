Summit County man arrested after allegedly assaulting wife after she thanked, complimented floor contractors

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Summit County man was arrested by sheriff’s officials Saturday after an alleged domestic violence assault and threat to kill his wife.

The victim told officers of the Summit County Sheriff‘s Office the assault occurred when the couple and their children were at their planned next residence, and the woman thanked floor contractors and praised the quality of their work.

The woman told officers her husband became upset, and “started calling her a slut and yelling at her.”

Gephardt Daily is withholding the name of the suspect to protect the privacy of the victim.

The probable cause statement says the woman, after being insulted by her husband, told him to get into a vehicle and go home.

She told officers her husband “slapped her in the face twice and gave her a bloody nose. (She) stated that after (her husband) slapped her, he choked her with his hands around her throat and told her that if she tells the neighbors and the cops get called that he would end her life.”

The suspect drove his wife and children to their current residence, and the victim then left with the children, heading to an in-law’s home to call law enforcement, the statement says.

Officers noted redness on the woman’s left cheek, dried blood on her nose and red marks on the left side of her neck, the affidavit says. The victim also had blood spots “all over her shirt from her nose,” the statement says.

The suspect, contacted by deputies, “denied that he argued (with), hit or choked” his wife.”

The man was charged on suspicion of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class B misdemeanor

Threat of violence

The suspect was booked into the Summit County jail, where he is being held without bail.