Summit County officials seek hiker reported missing

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 18. 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man missing after a planned hike in the High Uintas.

Kyle S. Wimpenny, 25, reportedly left his home in Boise, Idaho on Sunday with the stated plan of backpacking in the area of Kings Peak.

“Wimpenny told his roommate he would be back by Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020,” a statement from the Summit County Sheriff’s office says.

“In the early morning hours on Sept. 17, 2020 Summit County Sheriff’s Investigators located Wimpenny’s vehicle at the Henry’s Fork trailhead. Summit County Search & Rescue has been searching for Wimpenny since. Personnel have been searching by foot, horseback, and in aircraft (DPS & LifeFlight).”

Wimpenny is described as a White man with long brown hair and a beard. He has hazel eyes, and stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. Wimpenny also has a scar above his right eyebrow.

Officials ask anyone who may have seen Wimpenny in the area to call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office with any information 435-615-3601.