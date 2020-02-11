Summit County officials seize 26 pounds of meth worth $185K

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Summit County officials seized 26 pounds of methamphetamine worth $185,000 Sunday.

A Summit County Sheriff’s Office detective, assigned to the Homeland Security Investigations Interdiction Taskforce, made a traffic stop on a vehicle for an insurance violation, said a news release.

The stop took place on eastbound Interstate 80 near milepost 155 in the area of Wanship.

“During the traffic stop, the detective saw items in the vehicle that led him to believe the driver of the vehicle was engaged in criminal activity,” the news release said. “The detective deployed K-9 Gorka for an open-air sniff of the vehicle.”

The K-9 indicated on the vehicle for the presence of a narcotic odor. Following a probable cause search of the vehicle, a 2009 Chevrolet Impala, 26 pounds of methamphetamine were recovered from the passenger area.

Timoteo Castro Guerrero, 37, from Tulare, California, was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail. The case has been transferred to Homeland Security Investigations for federal prosecution. If convicted, Guerrero could face up to 10 years in federal prison, officials said.

“As drug cartels increase the production and distribution of methamphetamine throughout North America, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, through our partnership with Homeland Security Investigations, continues our commitment to combating illicit drugs and safeguarding our communities,” the news release said.

If you have any information regarding persons involved in the manufacturing, distribution or the sale of narcotics you can anonymously submit a tip online here or call local law enforcement.