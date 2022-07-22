Summit County rescue crews respond to possible drowning at Rockport State Park

Gephardt Daily Staff
Photo: Summit County Sheriff's Office

PEOA, Utah, July 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Rescue crews in Summit County are responding to a possible drowning at Rockport State Park, county officials said.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the rescue at Rockport Reservoir near Peoa at 7:28 p.m. Thursday.

We have activated our search and rescue water rescue team and our drone team for a possible drowning at Rockport State Park,” the sheriff’s office stated. 

The Utah Division of State Parks also is responding, officials said.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.

