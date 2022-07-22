Summit County rescue crews respond to possible drowning at Rockport State Park

PEOA, Utah, July 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Rescue crews in Summit County are responding to a possible drowning at Rockport State Park, county officials said.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the rescue at Rockport Reservoir near Peoa at 7:28 p.m. Thursday.

“We have activated our search and rescue water rescue team and our drone team for a possible drowning at Rockport State Park,” the sheriff’s office stated.

The Utah Division of State Parks also is responding, officials said.

