Summit County rescue crews trying to find missing man after back country avalanche

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Rescue crews are on the scene of an avalanche in the Dutch Draw area in Summit County.

The avalanche is believed to have buried one male victim.

“PCFD, Search and Rescue, Airmed, Ski patrol, and Summit County Sheriff Deputies are on scene of a reported avalanche in the back country Dutch Draw,” a statement from the Park City Fire Department says.

“Teams are working to make the area safe so they can begin search efforts,” an update added.

