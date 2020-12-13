Summit County rescue offers pop-up pet pantry December events

UTAH, Dec. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Summit County pet rescue and adoption organization is offering pop-up food pantry events during December.

“With the financial support of the Jason Heigl Foundation and Petco, Nuzzles and Co. is helping people laid off or with reduced hours due to COVID-19 to feed and care for their pets,” said a news release from the organization. “We will also be accepting more supply donations from people who can contribute at the same locations.”

The pantries are as follows:

MAGNA; Dec. 13, 3-5 p.m.: Smith’s Marketplace parking lot at 8055 W. 3500 South

ROSE PARK; Dec. 20, 3-5 p.m.: Smith’s Marketplace parking lot at 1174 W. 600 North

PEOA, SUMMIT COUNTY; Nuzzles and Co., 6466 N. Highview Road, Peoa; in the blue barrels outside, supplies are available 24/7 for pickup.

Guidelines and reminders to recipients:⁠

Food and litter given to one household per car

Stay inside your car and a line will form in the parking lot

You must wear a mask so as to not expose Nuzzles staff

Please be patient as the organization works to provide the appropriate supplies for everyone in need. Supplies will be given until they run out

Residents can help support the pantries by donating through the website here. For more information about Nuzzles and Co. click here.