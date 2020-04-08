Summit County rescue offers pop-up pet pantry

Utah, April 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Summit County pet rescue and adoption organization is offering a pop-up food pantry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the financial support of the Jason Heigl Foundation and Petco, Nuzzles & Co. is helping people laid off or with reduced hours due to COVID-19 to feed and care for their pets,” said a news release from the organization.

There will be a pop-up pet pantry in Salt Lake, Utah, Weber, and Summit counties for the month of April.

“We will also be accepting more supply donations from people who can contribute at the same locations,” the news release said.

Drivers are asked to stay in their car and they will be assisted.

The pantries are as follows:

Salt Lake County:

Wednesday, April 8 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. West Jordan Petco parking lot at 6842 S. Redwood Road, West Jordan.

Friday, April 10, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Draper Petco parking lot at 195 E. 12300 South, Draper.

Tuesday, April 21, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Target parking lot at 1110 S. 300 West, Salt Lake City.

Wednesday, April 22, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. West Jordan Petco parking lot at 6842 S. Redwood Road, West Jordan.

Friday, April 24, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Draper Petco parking lot at 195 E. 12300 South, Draper.

Utah and Weber counties:

Tuesday, April 14, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Ogden Petco parking lot at 390 E. 525 North, Ogden.

Wednesday, April 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Spanish Fork Petco parking lot at 1118 North Canyon Creek Pkwy., Spanish Fork.

Tuesday, April 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Ogden Petco parking lot at 390 E. 525 North, Ogden.

Wednesday, April 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Spanish Fork Petco parking lot at 1118 North Canyon Creek Pkwy., Spanish Fork.

Summit County:

Dog food, cat food, and cat litter are available for pick up at the Nuzzles & Co. Rescue Ranch at 6699 N. Landmark Drive, Suite B-103 in Park City seven days a week.

