Summit County SAR has a busy Christmas weekend

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Summit County’s Search and Rescue volunteers spent a big part of their Christmas weekend helping others.

On Christmas Eve, a call came in at about 3:15 p.m. reporting a snowmobiler missing in the Whitney Basin area.

“The complainant was becoming concerned due to length of time that had passed and with the storm approaching,” says a SAR post on Facebook.

“Teams deployed and searched through the night in white out conditions. After a few hours of rest and warming up in the Whitney warming hut teams resumed the search at first light.”

The missing snowmobiler was located later in the morning on Christmas Day, “cold and tired, with injuries common with being exposed to cold weather,” the post says.

The teams were off the mountain and back at home later in the day to spend the rest of Christmas with their families.

On Sunday, Search and Rescue received a call to assist South Summit EMS with a back country medical problem in the Pine Mountain cabin area in Weber Canyon.

“A big thanks to our team and families on a taking time out of their holiday plans to assist helping others,” the post says.