Summit County sees spike in vehicle break-ins, thefts

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, March 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) – Summit County is seeing a sharp spike in vehicle break-ins and thefts, officials said.

A Facebook post from Park City Police Department said that the department as well as the Summit County Sheriff’s Office “have seen an alarming increase in vehicle break-ins and thefts” in the past few weeks.

Here are some crime prevention tips residents are being asked to consider to help prevent these crimes from occurring:

• Always lock your doors and roll up your windows when you park.

• Make sure your valuables are out of sight.

• Don’t use the console or glove box as mobile lock boxes.

• Activate your security system if you have one.

“Vehicle smash-and-grabbers don’t normally take the vehicle itself,” the post said. “However, there is always the chance that a key on the dash or in the ignition may motivate the more daring into outright auto theft.”

If you see anything suspicious, you are asked to call Park City Police Department on 435-615-5500.