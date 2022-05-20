Summit County Sheriff: Deputy stops speeding SUV, finds 172 pounds marijuana

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, May 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two women stopped in Summit County for speeding were jailed for for transporting more than 172 pounds of a what appears to be marijuana.

Driver Tajaa Renee Fair, 24, and passenger Kristen Ashley McKenzie, 23, were spotted Wednesday traveling east on Interstate 80 at 90 mph and were pulled over by an officer of the Summit County Sheriff‘s Office, their probable cause statements say.

“Upon contact, on the passenger side of the vehicle there was an odor of raw marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle,” McKenzie’s probable cause statement says. “The vehicle was occupied by a driver, who identified herself as Tajaa Fair and a front passenger, who identified herself as Kristen McKenzie.”

The officer “then requested Tajaa come back to my vehicle to retrieve her information,” Fair’s probable cause statement says. “While in my vehicle, I advised Tajaa I would be issuing a written warning for the speeding. While writing the written warning, I asked Tajaa if there was any marijuana in the vehicle. Tajaa advised there was user amounts of marijuana in the vehicle.”

“When I asked if she had a medical Utah marijuana card, Tajaa stated she did not,” the officer’s statement says. “When I asked Tajaa what belonged to her in the vehicle, she stated that Kristen only had a bag of belongings in the vehicle and everything else in the vehicle belonged to her.”

A vehicle search “revealed over 172 pounds, including packaging, of a green leafy

substance that appeared to be marijuana,” Fair’s statement says. “A field test later confirmed the substance to contain THC.”

Both women face initial charges of marijuana possession of 100 pounds or greater, a second-degree felony. Bail for each was set at $1,000.