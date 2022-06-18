Summit County Sheriff’s Office asks public’s help finding man missing since June 11

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, June 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man who has not been seen since June 11.

In a sheriff’s post on social media Friday, the missing Jesse Lee Fredrickson is described as 52-years-old, 5’06” and weighing approximately 180 pounds.

He drives a white 2006 Ford F150 with Utah license plate V761LG.

He was last seen in the Kamas area June 11 and later in Box Elder County.

Jesse, the post on Facebook said, is familiar with the Uinta Mountains and the Weber Canyon area.

He has not had any contact with his family since he went missing.

Anyone with information of on Fredrickson’s whereabout is asked to call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 435-615-3601.