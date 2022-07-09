Summit County Sheriff’s Office IDs victim killed in collision between electric bike, pickup

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, July 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Summit County Sheriff‘s Office has released the name of the victim in a fatal pickup-bicycle collision that happened Thursday.

The victim was Hunter Thorstenson, the department says in a news release:

“Fatal Bicycle Accident Update — The man who died in the tragic bicycle accident on July 7th has been identified as 21-year-old Provo resident, Hunter Thorstenson. We grieve with the Thorstenson family and friends. Hug your loved ones often and tell them how much you love them.”

First responders were called to the scene on Thursday at about 3:16 p.m. regarding about a cyclist being hit by a black GMS Sierra while riding on Old Highway 40 (East Frontage Road) near Forestdale Drive.

Witnesses told deputies Thorstenson was traveling south on an electric bike when he swerved into the travel lanes and crossed into oncoming traffic for “reasons unknown,” the news release states.

The 44-year-old driver of the GMC truck “was unable to avoid hitting the man on the bicycle,” the release states. “The impact caused severe injury to the cyclist,” who was wearing a helmet.

Medical personnel treated Thorstenson at the scene of the crash before he was flown by medical helicopter to a Salt Lake City hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The SCSO statement says the Thorstenson family requested the department share the following statement.

“Hunter Thorstenson, 21, of Provo, Utah tragically lost his life on Thursday, July 7 after an accidental collision with a truck while biking in Park City. He is the beloved son of Dan and Rebekah Thorstenson.

“The tremendous and joyous light that he brought into this world will be forever mourned by all who knew him. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 13 at 11 a.m. at 4200 N. Foothill Drive, Provo. All are invited to celebrate his beautiful life with his family that day.”