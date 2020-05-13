Summit County Sheriff’s officials have helped celebrate more than 120 birthdays during pandemic

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, May 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Summit County Sheriff’s officials have helped to celebrate more than 120 birthdays during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Over the past couple months, we have helped celebrate over 120 birthdays in our community,” said a tweet from Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez on Tuesday. “These celebrations have brought many smiles to the faces of children, parents, neighbors and even our deputies! Thank you, #SummitCounty for letting us be part of your special day. #COVID19.”
