Summit County woman arrested on drug, weapons, child endangerment charges

WANSHIP, Utah, July 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Summit County woman was arrested by sheriff’s detectives Thursday after a warrant was served on a residence in Wanship.

“Following a drug investigation, that has been ongoing for around three months, detectives served the warrant and arrested 26-year-old Wanship resident Kylie Tisdale,” a statement from the Summit County Sheriff‘s Office says.

“At the residence, detectives found methamphetamine, marijuana, and multiple guns. Tisdale is considered a restricted person and is not allowed to possess guns.”

There were also two children in the residence, the statement says.

“Detectives contacted Utah Division of Child and Family Services to assist with the care and safety of the two children.”

Tisdale was booked into the Summit County Jail on initial charges of: