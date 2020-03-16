Sundance joins growing list of ski resorts announcing closures

PROVO, Utah, March 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Sundance has joined a growing list of ski resorts announcing closures, officials said Monday.

An email sent to guests reads:

After considerable thought and careful deliberation, Sundance Mountain Resort has made the difficult decision to close operations effective Monday, March 16 in response to the evolving COVID-19 health crisis. The health of our employees, guests and community are our top priority in this uncertain time.

The closure includes all lift operations, ski school, food and beverage, rentals and activities. Lodging and limited F&B options will temporarily remain open for those guests currently lodging at Sundance Mountain Resort.

We understand this will present significant challenges for many and ask for your patience as we work with all those affected. All day lift tickets, lessons, rentals or activities that were purchased online will be refunded to our guests. Please check our social media channels for updates.

We also recognize this will create significant impact on our employees who make Sundance Mountain Resort the unique and special place so many love. We have communicated with and are assisting, our employees through this challenging time.

We anticipate re-opening on April 16 following our scheduled seasonal closure.

We know how much this place means to each of you as it does to each of us at Sundance Mountain Resort. This has been an incredibly difficult decision and we have not taken it lightly. We appreciate your loyalty and look forward to seeing you later this spring.

Chad Linebaugh

President and General Manager

Other resorts announcing closures are:

Alta Ski Area will be suspending operations until further notice.

Brighton Resort will be suspending operations until further notice.

Deer Valley Resort will be suspending operations until further notice.

Eagle Point Resort in Beaver will be suspending operations until further notice.

Park City Mountain Resort and other Vail resorts will close though March 22, then will reassess.

Snowbird Resort will close though March 22, then will reassess.

Solitude Mountain Resort will be suspending operations until further notice.

Gephardt Daily will be adding other resorts to this list if and when they announce closures.