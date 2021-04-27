Sundance Mountain Resort, UVU to present ‘Footloose: The Musical’

SUNDANCE, Utah, April 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Sundance Mountain Resort announced Monday it will present “Footloose: The Musical” for the 2021 Sundance Summer Theatre in partnership with Utah Valley University School of Performing Arts.

Now in their 13th production, the two organizations draw on community actors and professionals from around the country to take part in the shows, said a press release from Sundance Resort.

“Footloose” is a 1998 musical based on the original film of 1984, which was filmed locally at the Lehi Roller Mills, the press release said.

“It tells the story of Ren McCormack, a teenager from Chicago, who moves to a small farming town after his father abandons him,” the press release added.

“Upon arriving, Ren finds himself at odds with most of the town, including the Reverend Shaw Moore, who has convinced the town to outlaw dancing. With the help of the Reverends’ daughter, Ariel, and his new best friend, Willard, Ren tries to convince Reverend Moore to let the teenagers dance, and in the process help the town heal from a tragedy that affected them all.”

The show features songs including “Holding Out for a Hero,” “Let’s Hear It for the Boy,” “Almost Paradise,” and “Footloose.”

“Footloose is a fun and lively production with heartwarming scenes, great dancing, and catchy tunes,” said Mari Turner, programming manager and poducer at Sundance Mountain Resort.

The Summer Theatre is held at the Sundance Amphitheater, rated one of the “10 Best Outdoor Theatre Experiences in the Country” by Fodor’s Travel Guide. Shows will begin July 22 and run through Aug. 14 on Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 8 p.m. Group sales of 20 or more tickets go on sale April 26 and must be purchased by calling 866-734-4428. Individual tickets go on sale May 3 here and range from $22-42.