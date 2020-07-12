Sunday COVID-19 update: Utah reports 3 more deaths, 629 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, July 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah has suffered three more COVID-19 deaths and documented 629 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours.

Information released Sunday by the Utah Department of Health indicates those who died were:

A female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Garfield County resident, hospitalized at time of death

These three bring Utah’s total COVID-19 deaths to 215. Utah’s total positive cases of the virus now stands at 29,484. Total tests number 413,352, with 7,706 of them performed in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 664 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 10.1%.

Total patients who have been hospitalized number 1,824. Currently, 209 patients are hospitalized.

The number of patients who have recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, stands at 17,303.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah