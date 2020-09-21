Sunday was first day since April 17 no new wildfires were reported in Utah

UTAH, Sept. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Sunday was the first day in 156 days that no new wildfires were reported in Utah.

“Yesterday, there were ZERO wildfires reported to Utah’s interagency dispatch centers,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info Monday morning. “This marks the first day Utah has not had at least one new ignition since April 17.”

The wildfires that are still burning in Utah are the Ether Hollow Fire in Mapleton, which is 849 acres and 93% contained, and was caused by target shooting, and the East Fork Fire in the Uinta Mountains, which is 47,843 acres and 22% contained with the cause under investigation. Also still burning are the William Fire, south of Santaquin, which is 5,832 acres and 62% contained, and was also caused by target shooting, the East Fork Fire near Hanna, which is 66,706 acres and 26% contained and the Center Creek Trail Fire in the High Uintas wilderness, which is 1,214 acres and 0% contained. Both were caused by lightning.