Sunny Cove Fire jumps from 5 to 100 acres near Flaming Gorge

DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah, July 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A lightning-caused wildfire that had burned an estimated 5 acres by Monday night now stands at approximately 100 acres, according to Tuesday morning update by Utah Wildfires.

“The fire has grown to 100 acres & is 0% contained,” says a tweet issued just before 6 a.m.

A subsequent tweet added more details.

“The #SunnyCoveFire is being managed by a Type 3 Incident Management Team,” the 11:29 a.m. Tuesday tweet says. “The fire experienced moderate activity through the night. Firefighters will continue to install fire line today. Currently there are three hand crews, four fire engines, one bulldozer, & two helicopters assigned.”

The Sunny Cove Fire began on U.S. Forest Service land at about 6 p.m. Monday, an earlier tweet says. An estimated 70 to 80 trailers at Mustang Ridge campground were evacuated overnight as a precaution.

A Tuesday morning @UtahFireInfo tweet said law enforcement officials “worked to coordinate with vehicle owners that have vehicles at the Mustang Ridge Boat Ramp to be escorted in to get their vehicles.”

It added that anyone still needing an escort to retrieve vehicles should call Officer Linnan at 435-630-5598.

Gephardt Daily will share more details as the story develops and information becomes available.