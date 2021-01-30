Sunset man booked into jail on felony assault, kidnapping charges

SUNSET, Utah, Jan. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Sunset man has been booked into jail after the alleged aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault of his wife.

JC Ramirez, 50, is charged with the first- and third-degree felony after the Thursday incident.

According to a probable cause statement, the victim stated that Ramirez woke up at 2:30 a.m. that morning and accused her of infidelity.

“The defendant had been drinking and became extremely violent,” the probable cause statement says. She “reported that the defendant beat her and pointed a loaded handgun at her chest and told her he would kill them both.

“The defendant went through her cell phone and when the phone locked, threw it at her head causing the visible cuts. The defendant took pictures off the wall and threw them at her.”

The victim told Sunset Police officers that Ramirez forced her to undress and continued to yell at her and assault her while she was naked.

“The defendant took demeaning videos of this happening, which are now in the possession of the police,” the probable cause statement says. “After keeping (her) there and terrorizing her all night, when morning came the defendant told her to get out of the house.”

The woman called officers from a Clearfield convenience store, the statement says. Officers noted the she “had bleeding cuts on her ear and neck, a swollen eye, and bruises on her arms.”

Ramirez is being held without bail.

The statement notes that Sunset Police responded to the home in 2012 after a 911 hang-up call.

“When the officer arrived, he heard screaming coming from inside the home. Through the glass storm door, the officer saw the defendant arguing with his wife and then fired in her direction. The defendant ignored commands to put the gun down and was accordingly shot.”