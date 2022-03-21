Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with infection

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2022 (UPI) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was hospitalized with an infection on Friday after experiencing flu-like symptoms, the nation’s highest court said Sunday.

Thomas, the Supreme Court’s longest-serving justice, was admitted to Washington, D.C.’s Sibley Memorial Hospital late last week where he underwent tests and was diagnosed with an infection, Supreme Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said in a statement, adding that he is being treated with intravenous antibiotics.

“His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two,” McCabe said. “Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts and audio of the oral arguments.”

Born June 23, 1948, Thomas at 73 years of age is the second oldest justice after the 83-year-old Stephen Breyer.

Thomas was nominated for the Supreme Court by President George Bush and took his seat Oct. 23, 1991.