Surveillance video shows thieves crash through front doors of South Jordan bicycle store, steal 5 e-bikes

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Surveillance video shows two people crashing a truck through the front doors of a South Jordan bicycle store, stealing electric bikes and driving away Saturday.

The thieves caused at least $60,000 in property damage to the Hanger 15 Bicycles store at 11445 S. Redwood Road, according to a post on the bike shop’s Facebook page. In all, five e-bikes were stolen and eight others were damaged, the post states.

Surveillance video shared by Hanger 15 Bicycles shows the truck crash through the front sliding doors at 3:15 a.m. and leave the parking lot by 3:18 a.m.

It was the third break-in for Hanger 15 Bicycles this year, according to the Facebook post.